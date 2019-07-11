Satisfying Summer Appetites

Schools provide hot lunch for nine months of the year.

But what about summer?

Williston Public Schools are in the middle of their third year of a summer food program to keep tummies full during the warm weather.

Jim Olson reports.

The kids come running when Minerva Alexander and her crew set up shop.

(Minerva Alexander, Williston School District) “C’mon up guys…”

The three women doling out food are from Williston’s Public Schools.

(Minerva Alexander, Williston School District) “What would she like, chocolate or white?”

And they have a simple mission.

(Minerva Alexander, Williston School District) “We wanted to make sure the kids got a healthy meal all year – not just during the school year.”

“Thank you”

“They love to come down and eat. They love to be outside and picnicking.”

“My favorite one is this – I’m drinking it after I’m done with all of these.”

(Minerva Alexander, Williston School District) “Everyone 18 and under can get a free meal. We have a grant that helps adults when accompanied by a child – they can get a free meal as well.”

(Lynelle Johnson, Williston Food Service Director) “It’s definitely been a success. I think it’s been a great service for the community.”

Lynelle Johnson, the food service director, says the number of meals served has been increasing.

(Lynelle Johnson, Williston Food Service Director) “I think it means there are more people needing help. I think it means there are more people aware of what’s available in the community. And it also means employment for the food staff in the summer.”

(Minerva Alexander, Williston School District) “We have sub sandwiches today, tomorrow we have chicken patty and Wednesday we have hamburger. And guess what Thursday? Taco in a bag!”

“I like tacos.” (Taco in a bag?) “Yes.”

(What’s your favorite lunch?) “Macaroni and cheese.”

No matter their favorite, the way these kids react to the nutritious lunch warms the hearts of the people who are making it happen. In Williston, Jim Olson, KX News.

The free summer lunch program happens weekdays at three locations in Williston.

The program runs through August Second.