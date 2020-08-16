“Save our children” group demonstrates downtown

A group gathered in downtown Bismarck Saturday night to raise awareness for sexual abuse against children.

Roughly 30 people showed up at the Bismarck Event Center parking lot, where they walked toward Main Street carrying signs and chanting “Save our children.”

Some also shouted things like “Pizzagate is real,” referencing a debunked conspiracy theory.

Event organizers say they’d like to see harsher sentencing for child abuse and greater light shed on the issue.

“I would like to see this brought to a political level and for some mandatory minimum sentences for pedophiles, anyone convicted of criminal acts against children and just raise awareness,” Organizer Steve Bendickson said.

Organizers say there will be another protest next weekend at the Capitol.

