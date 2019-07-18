Saying Goodbye

A small crowd assembled outside a Minot bar this morning.

The attraction?

A longtime gathering spot was being torn down.

The “O” Bar came down today along North Broadway.

The building has been home to bars of various names for decades.

The current owners have operated it for 17 years – but decided it was time to build a new building right next door.

(Adam Hoffman, ‘The O’ Owner) “It’s very bittersweet. There’s a lot of history whether it was the O or we talked to people that were here when it was the Vineyard, Tilley’s, Peyton’s Place and the others. A lot of people have a lot of memories being around for so long. So it’s bittersweet to see it go. We’re excited for the new one.”

The new ‘O’ will be two-stories with a balcony and an open set-up to provide a better venue for music.

It should be open in mid-August.