Scams: Be aware of spoofing calls

North Dakota law enforcement officers are warning people of a computer repair scam.

Both Minot Police Department and Ward County Sheriff’s Department say they have seen an increase in calls. Scammers send emails warning people a virus has been detected on their computer.

Victims are then asked to give out personal information the scammer uses to hack them. Captain Jason Kraft says even if the number looks like the number they are calling from could be legitimate, still use caution.

“Contact the department yourself and make sure the call isn’t being what is called spoofed. Which means the other caller on the other line, is faking their caller ID,” added Kraft.

Kraft says you can always hang up and redial the number to see if the company did in fact call you.

