Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 50s and 60s. A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of western ND. Sustained wind will increase to 25-35 mph, gusting to as high as 50 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms push east and diminish. Lows will fall back into the 30 and 40s and wind will decrease significantly by morning.

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. NW 5-10 mph.