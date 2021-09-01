Scheduled water flow reductions to affect boats on Missouri River

The US Army Corps of Engineers will be decreasing releases from the Garrison Dam due to continued, widespread drought conditions in the upper Midwest.

Stakeholders using the Missouri River in the Bismarck-Mandan area need to be aware of the releases which is likely to make boat ramps and river access unusable.

Anyone with boats, recreational vehicles, or docks in the river should monitor conditions and remove them prior to flow reductions causing restricted access.

Release levels will not change should any vehicles or equipment become stranded.

Scheduled water flow reductions:

21,000 cfs (current daily average release)

18,000 cfs (September 12 th )

) 16,000 cfs (September 16 th )

) 13,000 cfs (TBD in September)

𝗨𝗦 𝗔𝗿𝗺𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝘀 (𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵𝘄𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻) 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸𝘀

◾Website: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/

◾Regulation Forecast: https://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/reports/twregfcast.pdf

◾Weekly Update: https://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/reports/pdfs/weeklyupdate.pdf