School choice debate: A look at how charter schools could affect learning amid the pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As many schools address challenges with online learning, some point to charter schools as a solution. North Dakota currently has no charter schools, as one of just five states in the country without a provision permitting them.

Charter schools are publicly funded and privately run, with many in other states already operating online.

Proponents say they give parents more flexibility and better cater to students’ learning needs. Others say they divert funding from more traditional schools that most students utilize.

Director of the Center for Public Choice and Private Enterprise Jeremy Jackson says he thinks they would be beneficial for North Dakota, especially now.

“Charter schools give us an amount of flexibility that would allow us to react to the pandemic quicker and in ways that existing public schools might not be able to, or just might not have the vision and the entrepreneurial innovation abilities that charter schools can have,” Jackson said.

To have charter schools in the state, it would need to be passed through the legislature or a voter initiative ballot measure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

LIFE HACKS: MOVING

LIFE HACKS: MOVING LIVE

Robert One Minute 8-25

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-25-20

NDC AUG 25

Century Football

Battle of the Badges begins

More Testing in Burleigh County

K9 Officer Titan

Bismarck Boy's Soccer

Surrey Football

Monday, August 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Kindergarten Orientation

Day Care Changes

Teacher of the Year

SNAP Online

Pet Therapy

Nokota Horse Film

Robert One Minute 8-24

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-24-20

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss