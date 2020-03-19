School Prepares For Students to Learn From Home

Schools around the state are waiting to see what they’re future holds.

We went to Dickinson Middle School where they are planning just in case schools do not resume, Monday.

The hallways of Dickinson Middle School are typically filled with kids, but that’s not the case since classes were canceled due to the coronavirus.

“The situation may not be ideal for our community, but we’re just trying to do what’s best for kids to continue something that they can rely on,” says Meagan Schlecht, the Dickinson Middle School Technology Integration Specialist.

After the announcement of schools being cancelled for a week, staff and teachers here began creating a plan to implement changes once they return.

Then they realized they needed to create a plan in the case school does not continue the following week.

“So google classroom is basically a learning managment system,” says Schlecht.

Teachers are working together to create an education plan where students can continue to learn from home.

With google classroom, teachers can post assignments, students can submit assignments, and also communicate with one another, but it hasn’t come without some challenges.

“Do all of our students have that internet access, you know? So we’re also working on identifying some students that might need some help with that,” explains Schlecht.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, a sense of community could be seen here around the school as things change by the minute.

“We can change the education model. we can change even where kids are learning, like at home or at school. But that connection will never cease to exist,” says the Dickinson Middle School Principal Marcus Lewton.

“It’s a big thing to take a system and completely change the way things are done. But its just been incredible to see the people come together and try to make best of the situation,” shares Schlecht.

Dickinson middle school has 900 students that will benefit from this education opportunity if school does not resume come Monday.

If school doesn’t resume Monday, students will be able to get chrome books and other devices and work from home.