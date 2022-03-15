SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Billboards targeting members of the legislative panel examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached have been popping up around Sioux Falls.

The signs demand the attorney general be impeached and name four members of the House Select Committee on Investigation which has been looking into Ravnsborg’s conduct related to a 2020 crash that killed pedestrian Joe Boever. A fifth lawmaker who voted against a resolution calling for the House to open an investigation into Ravnsborg was also named in the ads.

The organization which put up the billboards, Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions, lists itself as a non-profit organized to carry forward Gov. Kristi Noem’s agenda. Noem’s representatives say she had nothing to do with the billboards.