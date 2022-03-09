PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — More than a year after President Joe Biden revoked the federal permit for the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline, lawyers for the halted project are asking South Dakota regulators to consider nearly all activities in the state officially ended.

Parent company TC Energy has filed a motion with the state’s Public Utilities Commission asking the three-member panel to release a $15.6 million road bond that regulators required as part of the 2010 decision granting the South Dakota permit.

The commission on Tuesday will also consider TC Energy’s request to approve removal of the public liaison officer in South Dakota, saying her work is finished.