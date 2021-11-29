Sean Cleary announces candidacy for State Senate District 35 seat

BISMARCK – With Senator Erin Oban announcing she will not seek re-election in 2022, North Dakota State Senate District 35 seat is wide open, and a candidate from across the aisle has announced he will be throwing his hat in the ring.

Sean Cleary, a Bismarck Republican announced his candidacy Monday for Oban’s open seat. Born and raised in Bismarck, Cleary is an alumnus of the University of Mary and earned a master’s degree in applied economics from the University of North Dakota.

Cleary spent time as a staff member for Senator John Hoeven as well as Governor Doug Burgum.

He currently works as a project manager for National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC), a technology company focused on serving rural electric cooperatives and broadband companies.

Cleary is running on a platform of conservative values and building a stronger local economy.

“I would like to keep taxes low for the citizens of North Dakota. I would like to make sure we are investing in the state so that folks who want to live here, work here, will want to raise a family have access to a good-paying job, and you know I want to make sure we have educational opportunities available, both K-12 and higher ed to make sure our people have opportunities to succeed, and that our economy can continue to grow,” explained Cleary.

Cleary and his wife Amy are expecting their first child in January. Another fun tidbit: his grandma Audrey Cleary served in a similar district in Bismarck in the State House in the 1990s.