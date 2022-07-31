One of the most recent photos of Jamie Barnes Jr. prior to his disappearance. (Image Credit: Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office)

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is once again seeking assistance in locating Jamie Barnes Jr. — a young man who has gone missing according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff’s office.

The department believes that Barnes is currently in the Bismarck/Mandan area, and is hoping to hear from anyone who may have knowledge regarding his whereabouts or status.

One of the most recent photos of Jamie Barnes Jr. prior to his disappearance. (Image Credit: Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s department, he was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans, riding a black and red Huffy bicycle.

He has also been reported to have shaved his head since the above photo was taken.

Barnes’ disappearance is still being investigated by the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Any individuals with information regarding Barnes can be reported to Deputy Custodio of the department at 701-222-6651.