Seat belt bills pit personal freedom against safety

Lawmakers heard testimony on Thursday on a bill that would not require those over 18 to wear a seat belt.

House Bill 1257 is one of a few bills being considered this session regarding safety belts in vehicles. Another would allow for primary enforcement of seat belt-wearing, meaning police wouldn’t need another reason to pull you over before charging you for not wearing a seat belt.

Katie Fitzsimmons has survived two serious car accidents and she attributes the reason she’s still alive to having worn a seat belt.

“I hit some ice, flipped over, rolled in my vehicle. As my vehicle left the roadway, the end post of a guardrail speared through my driver side door, and then I rolled in the ditch, and when I came to a stop, I was hanging upside down from my seat belt,” Fitzsimmons said. “The entire passenger side of my car was crushed to chest level, and the backseat behind me was completely obliterated. Had anyone else been in the car with me they wouldn’t have made it. But because I had my seat belt on, I was kept where I needed to be, and I was kept alive.”

Some of those in support of the legislation to not require seat belts cite concerns over personal freedom.

