Secretary of Interior touring ND this week

A member from Washington D.C. is touring North Dakota this week to address landowner concerns and wetland conservation.
Senators Hoeven and Cramer hosted Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt today at the American Legion in Hope, ND.
At the conference, the secretary talked to landowners about issues people are having with the state’s Fish and Wildlife Department.
The secretary said his biggest concern is finding solutions to these problems when involving multiple government agencies.
“Discuss potential ways that we can be working together to achieve shared goals in a way that’s more collaborative and more clear,” said Bernhardt.
Bernhardt’s North Dakota tour continues tomorrow in Bismarck, before heading to Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora.