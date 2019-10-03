Secretary of Interior touring ND this week

David Bernhardt

FILE – In this July 16, 2019 file photo interior Secretary David Bernhardt listens during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. On Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, 30 retired executives from the Bureau of Land Management, which Bernhardt oversees, wrote him a letter saying that moving the bureau headquarters to Grand Junction, Colorado, and dispersing managers across 11 Western states could lead to worse stewardship of public lands. The department announced the move in July, saying it would lead to better decisions and save money, but some retired federal employees dispute that. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

A member from Washington D.C. is touring North Dakota this week to address landowner concerns and wetland conservation.

Senators Hoeven and Cramer hosted Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt today at the American Legion in Hope, ND.

At the conference, the secretary talked to landowners about issues people are having with the state’s Fish and Wildlife Department.

The secretary said his biggest concern is finding solutions to these problems when involving multiple government agencies.

“Discuss potential ways that we can be working together to achieve shared goals in a way that’s more collaborative and more clear,” said Bernhardt.

Bernhardt’s North Dakota tour continues tomorrow in Bismarck, before heading to Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora.

