Secretary of State addresses election concerns, mail-in voting

With election day 70 days away, North Dakota is gearing up for its first general election amid the pandemic.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says mail-in voting won’t see any changes for 30 counties in the state.

For in-person voting across all counties, expect to see plastic shields, poll workers wearing masks, and a pen to keep for each voter to mark their ballots.

If you plan to mail in a ballot, Jaeger reminds voters to make your request soon, and if you already have, it won’t be mailed out for about a month.

“There were 120,000 people in the June election that indicated they do want a ballot for the November election,” Jaeger said. “Those ballots will be mailed out after Sept. 24. Some people have asked our office, ‘When do I get my ballot? I already asked for it and haven’t received it,’ Well we haven’t even reached the filing deadline for candidates.”

The filing deadline for candidates is Aug. 31. For more information on getting a ballot to mail in, Jaeger says to contact your county’s auditor, or visit vote.nd.gov.

