BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With fall comes hay rides, apple cider, and of course pumpkin carving — but selecting the perfect pumpkin takes consideration, a good eye, and some knowledge.
Reporter Samantha Sayler went out to Papa’s Pumpkin Patch to speak with expert Cory Finneman to learn more about the art of procuring the perfect pick of the patch.
“If you’re picking the perfect pumpkin for a Jack ‘O Lantern,” Finneman explained, “what we want is a very solid pumpkin. The smoother the outside is, the easier it will be to carve. You also want to feel it by weight — if it’s heavier than it looks, then it’s a good choice for a Jack ‘O Lantern pumpkin.”
Finneman also states that pumpkin searchers should look over their potential pick for any visible cuts or soft spots. These previously pummeled pumpkins have a tendency to rot faster, so may not be ideal for carving.
Besides carving, though, Papa’s Pumpkin Patch has a variety of pumpkins that can be used for baking. There’s also a process for picking out a pumpkin that is perfect for pies. While standard squash is always a good choice when baking. Papa’s has a variety of different options — including pick-a-pie pumpkins, sugar pie pumpkins, and Cinderella pumpkins, just to name a few.
“Same again,” Finneman said, “you’re going to do an overall look to make sure there’s no soft spots, no cuts. For your pumpkin, the size of the pumpkin will dictate how much flesh will be inside and available for baking. But, you have different varieties to choose from.”
With the new knowledge, you should be excited to get out and pick the perfect pumpkin —preferably, at Papa’s Pumpkin Patch. Now that construction in the area has ceased, it’s the perfect time to head down there and find a truly great gourd.