BISMARCK, ND (KX NET)-With fall comes hay rides, apple cider, and of course pumpkin carving.

But, selecting the perfect pumpkin takes consideration, a good eye, and some knowledge.

I went to Papa's pumpkin patch to talk to Cory Finneman who gave me some tips..

Cory Finneman, Family Operator, "So if you're picking the perfect pumpkin for a Jack 'O Latern, what we want is a very solid pumpkin. The smoother the outside is, the easier it will be to carve. You also want to feel it by weight. If it's heavier than it looks, then it's a good choice for a Jack 'O Latern pumpkin."

He also told me that pumpkin searchers should look over their potential pumpkin for overall cuts and soft spots. These types have a tendency to rot faster.

Besides carving, Papa's pumpkin patch has a variety of pumpkins that can be used for baking. There's also a process for picking out that perfect pie pumpkin.

Cory Finneman, Family Operator "Same again, you're going to do an overall look to make sure there's no soft spots, no cuts. For your pumpkin, the size of the pumpkin will dictate how much flesh will be inside and available for baking. But, you have different varieties to choose from.

I was surprised to learn that squash is also a good choice when baking. Papa's has a variety of pumpkins including Pick a pie pumpkins, sugar pie pumpkins and Cinderella pumpkins--- just to name a few.

With my new knowledge I am excited to get out and pick my perfect pumpkins.