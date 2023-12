PLANKINTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Plankinton were called to an I-90 ramp after a semi caught fire Thursday morning.

Crews arriving on the scene found a truck hauling cattle engulfed in flames.

No cattle were hurt in the fire.

Photo from the Plankinton Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials shared photos from the scene. You can see heavy damage to the cab of the semi.