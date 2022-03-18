A semi-truck hauling a refrigerated trailer loaded with French fries rolled on its side and skidded down interstate 29 north of West Fargo early Friday morning.

The driver and another occupant of the truck, both from Manitoba, suffered minor injures.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the semi was heading north on the interstate toward West Fargo when the semi partially entered the ditch.

The driver tried to pull back onto the road, but the fully loaded trailer stayed in the ditch, causing both the semi and the trailer to slide sideways and then tip forward along the passenger side of the truck.

Once the two stopped sliding, the semi-truck and trailer were partially in the median of the road.

The crash remains under investigation.