Sen. Cramer says Trump’s election challenge is seeing “positive movement”

Cramer told KX News that President Trump is justified in challenging the election, and they're seeing positive movement

Some Republicans, including North Dakota U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer, are rallying behind Trump’s efforts to fight the presidential election results.

On Monday, U.S. Attorney General Barr authorized U.S. attorneys to probe “substantial” allegations of voter irregularities and election fraud, though no widespread instances of that type of trouble in the 2020 election are said to exist. In fact, election officials from both political parties have publicly stated that voting went well and international observers also confirmed that there were no serious irregularities.

Senator Cramer told KX News that the Trump administration is justified in using legal means to challenge the result and that the President’s team is beginning to see positive movement in the recount and legal challenge.

“Arizona continues to get closer and closer and we know that there’s several now, throughout these battleground states, there are several hundred affidavits that have been signed by people who believe that they have seen voter fraud in various degrees and various ways. And, in some cases it’s a matter of the counting. In some cases it’s been changing [ one’s vote from Biden to Trump or vice versa]. In some cases it’s been the software.”

Senator Cramer told KX that Republicans and Democrats should go through the legal and recount process while preparing for a transition for either candidate now until swear-in “day” on January 20th.

