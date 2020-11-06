Sen. Cramer weighs in on Senate balance of power, predicts GOP majority will prevail

As of Friday afternoon, control of the Senate hangs in the balance with results showing a deadlocked 48-48 tie and a handful of races not yet officially called.

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer says he expects Republicans to maintain a majority, but noted there are still a handful of seats not yet decided. Currently the upper chamber is tied 48 to 48 with two races in Georgia headed to a special election in January.

Two other seats in North Carolina and Alaska are also undecided. If the Senate does end up tied, it could present a unique session without one party in control nor the position of majority leader filled.

“Making a couple of presumptions, one of them, that North Carolina, we’re going to win with Thom Tillis, and Dan Sullivan up in Alaska will win. They’re both well ahead and they just haven’t called them yet,” Cramer said. “Once that’s done that means the two Senate races in Georgia will both be runoffs January 5th. They’re both Republican-held seats. Both Senators look to be in pretty good shape, Perdue and Loeffler, but you never know what happens in a special election. My level of confidence is quite high that Republicans will maintain a majority.”

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven will face re-election in 2022 and Cramer in 2024.