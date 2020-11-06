Sen. Cramer weighs in on Senate balance of power, predicts GOP majority will prevail

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As of Friday afternoon, control of the Senate hangs in the balance with results showing a deadlocked 48-48 tie and a handful of races not yet officially called.

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer says he expects Republicans to maintain a majority, but noted there are still a handful of seats not yet decided. Currently the upper chamber is tied 48 to 48 with two races in Georgia headed to a special election in January.

Two other seats in North Carolina and Alaska are also undecided. If the Senate does end up tied, it could present a unique session without one party in control nor the position of majority leader filled.

“Making a couple of presumptions, one of them, that North Carolina, we’re going to win with Thom Tillis, and Dan Sullivan up in Alaska will win. They’re both well ahead and they just haven’t called them yet,” Cramer said. “Once that’s done that means the two Senate races in Georgia will both be runoffs January 5th. They’re both Republican-held seats. Both Senators look to be in pretty good shape, Perdue and Loeffler, but you never know what happens in a special election. My level of confidence is quite high that Republicans will maintain a majority.”

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven will face re-election in 2022 and Cramer in 2024.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 11-6-20

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 6

NDC NOV 6

Turkey Trot

High School Volleyball

Mandan Football

St. Mary's Football

SYSK: Jake Thrailkill

Turtle Mountain COVID Exec Orders

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

KX Conversation: Brenton Nesemeier, a Field Epidemiologist on contact tracing

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/5

Thursday's Forecast: Last last day of widespread 70s

Girl Scouts New Adventure

NDC NOV 5

Bismarck Volleyball

Minot Volleyball

Velva Football

Century Football

Beulah Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss