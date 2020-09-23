Sen. Cramer weighs in on Supreme Court vacancy ahead of President’s pick

Senators on both sides of the aisle are gearing up for Supreme Court confirmation hearings to fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Both North Dakota Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven have said they support moving forward with a vote on a nominee. This comes as some Democrats accuse GOP Senators of hypocrisy — pointing to 2016 when they did not hold hearings on President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland.

Cramer says this year’s situation is different now that the same party holds the White House and Senate, but notes that even in 2016 when he was not a Senator, he was critical of their unwillingness to vote.

“I was fairly critical of the Senate when I was in the House during the 2016 Merrick Garland nomination, but I wasn’t critical because the Senate didn’t want Garland. I don’t blame the Senate for not wanting Merrick Garland. What I was critical of is that they weren’t willing to take a vote to demonstrate that,” Sen. Cramer said.

Election Day is 41 days away, and President Donald Trump is expected to make his pick by the end of this week.