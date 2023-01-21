BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Summit Carbon Solutions‘ proposed CO2 pipeline is still being reviewed by the North Dakota Public Service Commission.

But after more landowners spoke out against the pipeline, one state senator decided to do something to help the landowners.

State Senator Jeff Magrum (R)-Hazelton introduced two bills: SB 2209 and 2212. They both cover eminent domain, specifically SB 2209. If passed, companies can use eminent domain to put a pipeline, but only if 85% of landowners in its path approve it.

As we reported in the summer, Summit Carbon Solutions’ pipeline would cross through Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and North Dakota, and release the liquid carbon dioxide under the Bakken.

Both Senate Bills have hearings regarding the bills scheduled for Friday Morning on January 27.

KX News will be there to report what happens.

