Senate Republicans pushing bill to only award funding to schools returning to in-person learning

Schools who haven’t returned to in-person learning would miss out on federal funding under a bill from Senate Republicans.

Across the country, schools K-12 are being given federal money to invest in things like plexiglass and ventilation systems.

The goal is to safely get students back to learning in classrooms, instead of online.

The Put Students First Act was introduced by Sen. Kevin Cramer.

He argues it’s not fair to North Dakota taxpayers for some schools to receive this funding if they haven’t re-opened.

“North Dakota taxpayers are helping to fund these federal programs that other parts of the country aren’t utilizing. In fact, they’re taking the money, but not applying it to the intention. I’ve often said if the rest of the country followed North Dakota’s lead, we’d be a much better country,” said Cramer.

Cramer notes that the bill would not alter any funding for federal school lunch programs.

