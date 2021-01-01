Senate votes to override President Trump’s defense bill veto

In a rare New Year’s Day session, the Senate voted to override President Trump’s defense bill veto.

In a rare New Year’s Day session, the Senate voted to override President Trump’s defense bill veto. The House voted to overturn Trump’s veto on Monday, paving the way for the first veto override in his presidency.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — In a rare New Year’s Day session, the Senate voted to override President Trump’s defense bill veto.

The House voted to overturn Trump’s veto on Monday, paving the way for the first veto override in his presidency.

The Senate needed a two-thirds majority to override the veto. This rare holiday session comes as the new Congress is set to be sworn in Sunday.

The defense bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act or NDAA, affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.Senate formally debates whether to override Trump’s defense bill veto 

Trump said he vetoed the legislation, which has passed every year since 1961, because it “fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military’s history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions.”

Trump also opposed a provision to rename military bases named after generals who fought for the pro-slavery Confederacy during the Civil War.

The Senate voted Wednesday to begin an official debate on overriding the president’s veto of the 2021 defense policy bill. The Senate voted 80-12.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that approval of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, is crucial to the nation’s defense and to “deter great-power rivals like China and Russia.”In New Year messages, Trump reflects while Biden looks ahead 

The bill “will cement our advantage on the seas, on land, in the air, in cyberspace and in space,” McConnell said. 

KX News Trending Stories