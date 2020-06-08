Burleigh County Senior Center offers census help

If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a hundred times by now, it’s a census year and everyone needs to be counted, including seniors.

The Burleigh County Senior Center has set up a way to help seniors in the area fill out their form. It only takes about fifteen minutes and all you need is the code from the census letter that you should have received in the mail. States get more funding the more people they have. While the funds may not go directly to the senior center itself, it does help the seniors, inside.

“If there’s any allocations through the government for the Older Americans Act, by counting seniors we would be able to benefit from that. Anything that would impact anything for elderly people, it affects Medicaid, so certainly individuals who are on Medicaid and have an opportunity to come in to the center and use our services would benefit from that,” said Burleigh County Senior Center Volunteer, Barb Fischer.

Census help will be available at the Center Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 am to 3 pm for the month of June.