Ladies of the Bismarck Figure Skating Club are offering a Mystery at the Movies themed experience at their annual ice show this weekend. 5 seniors will be performing in this years show and for some of these young women, this weekend’s show will be their last.

“This show’s really important because it’s my last show and i’m really exited to go out there and make it the best.” said Scott.

Capitol Ice synchronized Skating Team will perform their 2022 program that got them to National Championship earlier this month. Senior Riley Scott has been skating for 10 years.



“I’ve learned a lot of life lessons that I’ll use outside of skating. Just to work hard and put time and effort into something cause how hard you work will help you reach your goals.”Said Scott

Madelynne is also a senior and she says ice skating is an important part of life to the girls on the team.

They practice for up to 2 hours a day.

“Ice skating is a way of life for most of these girls because it’s a way for us to be actively involved within our community with a sport that we like to do.” said Fuchs.

Although it’s their last show, both girls think it’s good for young girls to experience being on a team like the Bismarck Figure Skating Club.



“It’s just really sad I’ve spent my whole life with these people and I’ve grown up with them so it’s really sad to see it all go so soon.” said Scott

You can check out the ice show tonight at 7pm or tomorrow at 2pm at the V-F-W Sports Center.

Tickets are $10 a person, and children under 4 are free.