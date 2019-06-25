Serving Service Members

A statewide group that coordinates services for active military and veterans has a new member.

Kalix of Minot has joined ND Cares.

ND Cares Executive Director Darcie Handt presented Kalix CEO Borgi Beeler with paperwork to activate the collaboration.

ND Cares provides support for service members, veterans, families, and survivors.

And Kalix has a goal of offering opportunities to all, including the disabled in the community.

(Darcie Handt, ND Cares Executive Director) “Their mission and purpose talking about dignity and respect is to the core of what we’re all about.”

(Borgi Beeler, Kalix CEO) “We want to be part of the solution and work with veterans, possibly even veterans with disabilities that want to work on our contracts, but we also just want to support the veteran community in general.”

ND Cares now has over 40 businesses and agencies that provide services to military members and veterans.