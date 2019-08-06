Several Kupper Dealerships Purchased By Canadian Corporation

MANDAN – One of the areas most well known auto dealerships has a new owner.

Calgary based Foundation Automotive Corporation has purchased Kupper Chevrolet and Kupper Subaru as part of a buying spree that also included several other dealerships across the country.

The good news is just the owner of the dealer is changing and nothing else.

Kupper officials tell KX News the dealership’s commitment to the community will remain the same.

Also, employee benefits will not change and no employees are leaving either dealership.

Kupper says plans to open all new, larger dealerships in North Mandan near the Starion Sports Complex next year are still on schedule.

Terms of the purchases were not released.