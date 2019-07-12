Several Severe Storm Chances This Weekend

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. Light northwesterly wind with a slight chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. There’s a marginal risk that a few of those storms could become severe.

Tonight: We still carry that marginal risk for an isolated severe storm or two. Lows will dip to the 50s and 60s with light wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Dew points will rise to the 60s and 70s which means it will be hot and muggy. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms Saturday night that will have to be monitored. As of right now, there’s a marginal rise for far Western ND.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs returning to the 80s and 90s. Another muggy day with a chance for afternoon storms. There’s another chance for severe weather Sunday night. All of North Dakota is under a marginal risk for severe weather.

To stay up to date on the latest storm updates and to get severe weather alerts, download the KX Storm Team app: https://www.kxnet.com/storm-team-weather-app/

Interactive radar: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/