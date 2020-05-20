Several smaller North Dakota cities reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 at assisted living facilities

Several smaller North Dakota cities are reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 at assisted living facilities.

Two of those spikes were in Morton County.

KX News has learned that 12 people associated with Marian Manor in Glen Ullin have contracted the coronavirus.

The administrator of the facility says seven residents and five staff members have tested positive.

All 12 of those people have shown no symptoms of the virus.

Officials say the seven residents are being moved to an isolated unit of the skilled nursing home, and the five staff members are staying home from work.

Another nine cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Department of Health in New Salem, at Elm Crest Manor.

KX News has reached out to the facility for more details — we’ll share that information when we learn it.

There are now at least 426 cases at assisted living facilities across North Dakota.