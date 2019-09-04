Live Now
Severe illness related to vaping reported in North Dakota

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they are investigating more cases of a breathing illness associated with vaping. The root cause remains unclear, but officials said Friday that many reports involve marijuana vaping. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

For the first time, a case of “severe respiratory illness” linked to e-cigarette use has been reported in North Dakota.

The case, reported by the North Dakota Department of Health, adds to a growing list of vaping-related illnesses nationwide. The NDDoH says more than 200 similar cases in 25 other states have been reported.

State epidemiologist Dr. Tracy Miller says the North Dakota Department of Health is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what’s being called “a national outbreak.”

Health officials say symptoms of vaping-related illnesses related include coughing, headaches, dizziness, nausea and diarrhea, and difficulty breathing. In some cases, patients required treatment in a hospital.

The Department of Health asks anyone who frequently vapes and experiences the symptoms listed above to contact health officials at 1-866-207-2880, or to take a survey at ndhealth.gov.

