Today: Increasing chances for severe weather as a cold front will initiate storms through the afternoon. Golf Ball size hail and gusts to 75 MPH are possible. Tornadoes are also possible from Bismarck through all of eastern ND.

Tonight: Storms could linger until just before midnight for central ND.

Saturday: Much cooler and windy. Highs will only be in the 60s with NW winds increasing to 20-30 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles possible.