Severe storms exit with a cooler day ahead

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Rain and storms will likely continue for many of us through the morning. Highs will return to the 60s in the east to the 80s in the far west. Many in central ND will only warm to the 70s today. Decreasing clouds with afternoon sun and a slight chance for afternoon storms. Northwesterly winds 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows mostly in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s. West winds 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and a light and variable wind.

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s. NW wind 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/14

Severe storms exit with cooler daytime highs

FOMO 10/40

FURRY FRIDAY 8/14

NDC AUG 14

Census Concerns

Narcotics Task Force

Thursday, August 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/13

Velva ready for season

Legacy Soccer

Grapefruit Repellent

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/13

Overnight storms could bring severe weather

National Day Calendar Left Hand

Bryce Bennett

Scouts @ Food Pantry

Special Education Grant

Remdesivir at Trinity

Crowded Jails

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss