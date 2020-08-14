Severe storms exit with a cooler day ahead

Today: Rain and storms will likely continue for many of us through the morning. Highs will return to the 60s in the east to the 80s in the far west. Many in central ND will only warm to the 70s today. Decreasing clouds with afternoon sun and a slight chance for afternoon storms. Northwesterly winds 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows mostly in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s. West winds 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and a light and variable wind.

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s. NW wind 10-20 mph.