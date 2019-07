(CBS News) -- The average age of retirement has gone up in recent years and now a new poll shows about a quarter of Americans don't plan to ever stop working. Matthew Frisinger says he doesn't know if he'll be able to afford to retire, "depending on the cost of college for my kids, I got three little ones so if costs keep increasing as they do now, I will probably never be able to retire."

A new poll shows he's not alone. 23% of American workers don't expect to ever stop working. The survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds another 23% plan to work past their 65th birthday.