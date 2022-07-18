BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Do you know a drama designer in the making? Sign them up for Dakota Stage’s new Introduction to Costuming Class.

The course is open to any interested students ages 12-18 and is focused on introducing students to basic costuming by both studying historical, contemporary, and fantasy techniques and hands-on experience. Over the course of the class, students will learn how to draw costume renderings from characters in a script, take measurements, pull costumes from storage, and perform basic alterations and repairs to already-existing costumes. The costumes refurbished and created at the end of the session will be used in future productions by the Shade Tree Players.

The course begins on Monday, July 18, from 6-8:00 p.m. in the Dakota Stage Ballroom, and continues until Thursday, July 21. A $50 fee is required for each participant.

All students are required to bring a sketchbook (8.5×11 or larger), a pack of colored pencils (twelve colors or more), a fine black-tipped marker, and a pencil with an eraser to each class. Miniature sewing kits and soft measuring tapes will be provided by the theater. For more information or to register a child for the course, visit the Dakota Stage’s website.