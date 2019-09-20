Shamrock’s bare knuckle boxing show to be held in fight pit

NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) — Mixed martial arts great Ken Shamrock is adding an extra element of retro competition to his promotion’s first bare-knuckle boxing show.

The fighters in Valor Bare Knuckle’s inaugural event on Saturday night will compete in a 20-foot circular fighting pit.

The pit is surrounded by 6-foot slanted panels to keep the action in the middle of the ring, Shamrock says.

Shamrock’s eight-bout card concludes with the finale of a four-man heavyweight tournament.

The roughly 4,000-seat venue at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge is already sold out. The fights also will be available from pay-per-view providers as bare-knuckle boxing attempts to fill the fight sports void left by the UFC, the WWE and Bellator moving their marquee events to streaming services.