Share a positive story with #InThisTogetherND

With all the negativity in the world right now it can sometimes be difficult to find uplifting and positive stories.

The state of North Dakota is trying to change that with the hashtag #InThisTogetherND. They also have various social media pages dedicated to sharing your stories. You can post your “In This Together” story right to their social media.

“From the student perspectives to having parades with teachers or…or all of the amazing stories that are out there so we’re really strongly encouraging people to run with the hashtag In This Together ND to share these positive feel good stories,” said communications manager Kim Schmidt.

Even after this COVID crisis is over they hope the In This Together page will live on to show support every day and through other hard times.