‘Shecession’ — women disproportionately impacted by pandemic

People are saying we’re in a “She-cession”.

This is due to an extremely high number of women having no choice, but to leave the workforce.

“When we’re looking at schools closing, childcare closing, or limiting hours or limiting space.

Working from home and all the different things that are happening.

We are seeing that women are more impacted than men when those things are happening,” said Kristie Wolff, ND Women’s Network.



It all seems to come down to a childcare crisis.

To see how women have been disproportionately impacted, one only needs to look at the data.



“Were not saying that men aren’t impacted by it, because they are.

The pandemic and children being home and COVID diagnosis is affecting everyone.

Study after study is showing that more women are impacted.

More women are staying home.

More women are reducing their hours,” said Kristie Wolff, ND Women’s Network.



At the beginning of the pandemic, there were roughly, 9.7 million working mothers in the country.

A report done by the American Progress Organization says by September of last year, four times as many women dropped out of the labor force as than men.

Another study done by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation found that 75% of households were are relying on a parent or guardian to stay home with a child.

–That individual either working from home, or not working at all.

You might be wondering why all of these reports show that women are suffering the heaviest blow.

Kristie Wolff, Executive Director of North Dakota’s Women’s Network tells us, there are many factors.



“The pay gap definitely definitely comes into play.

Women tend like to think of themselves as caregivers, but also the pay gap is also a real thing.

So, if the men are making more money, that might be the decision of which parent or which individual stays home,” said Wolff.



Issues in the childcare sector stretch back much farther than the pandemic.

Some of our legislators have been spent years fighting for childcare accessiblility.

“That is a piece of infrastructure that is so often forgotten and such a necessary part of our economy.

When we have a need for workers, and those workers have families, that also means you need to have quality places for children to spend their days.

So the idea of supporting making sure that childcare is affordable and accessible for all working families is a really important thing for us to do,” said Senator Erin Oban.

The pandemic also forced many to take Family Medical Leave.

While that does give them time to stay home with their kids, it is unpaid.

Senator Erin Oban also tells us, she is currently working to pass house bill 1441.

Its goal is to give North Dakotans the option to take paid family leave.

“We wanted to make sure that when we are encouraging people to make the right decision, that they also don’t go broke for making that right decision.

Unfortunately, the legislature has amended that bill to a study, but we’ve defeated a study before.,” said Oban.

The senate committee hearing on the bill will take place Monday, March 8th.