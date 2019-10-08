Shelters gearing up for cold weather

MINOT — Winter weather is coming in a little earlier than expected, and shelters in the area are gearing up to open their doors to people who don’t have a warm place to stay.

On average, there are more than 40 men and women who are considered homeless in the Minot area.

KX News sat down with one man who reached out to a shelter when hard times hit, and he said the same opportunities are available to others

“The guys who stay here at the shelter, they stay here from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and then they go out and hopefully go to work,” said Mike Zimmer, executive director of Men’s Winter Refuge.

“That’s kind of our main focus.”

The winter shelter is open for six months throughout the year. Zimmer said this is time for people in need to save money and get back on their feet.

“We get guys that have been laid off from a job, and a lot of times it was a job that included housing, so they lose their job and place to say all in one,” said Zimmer.

For Wayne Pettibone, his story is a little different. Weighed down with medical bills and unable to work, he said he was skeptical about going to shelter.

“When I envisioned a shelter, I thought of a cot in an auditorium where I gotta sleep with one eye open and my stuff is going to get stolen,” said Pettibone.

But that’s not what he got at all.

“When I came here, I was not expecting a home. Basically, where I can get a meal and a shower,” said Pettibone.

With winter storms fastly approaching, the number of homeless people is expected to change. Pettibone said the resources are there and people shouldn’t be skeptical about asking for help.

“It can happen to anybody, super quick, and it isn’t necessarily a bad decision, just sometimes how things turn out,” said Pettibone.

There are multiple resources available in the area for people who less fortunate:

