Shop Small Mandan this holiday weekend

The Shop Small Mandan holiday weekend begins today.

The first virtual event you can partake in right now is an online scavenger hunt.

Participating retailers have hidden holiday icons across their web pages, along with shopping discounts for this weekend. If you find all the icons on the correct pages you could be in the running for some prizes.

“So the deals that these businesses have, you know they are promotions that are exclusive for the most part for Saturday for our shop small event. So you’ll have plenty of time leading up to Saturday to kind of plan your route, both figuratively and and literally, we have a map online that will lead you to all of those businesses. And we really think that this is an opportunity not only for you to shop on that specific day but to reintroduce you or introduce you for the first time to the variety of businesses that Mandan has,” said Mandan Progress Organization executive director Dot Frank.

Also on Saturday morning, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus themselves will come through Mandan riding in a hot rod convertible. And after they’ll be visiting with children over Facebook live.

for more information on Shop Small Mandan, click here.