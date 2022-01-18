Shortage of monoclonal antibodies changes priority for who gets the COVID treatment

As covid cases remain, there’s a higher demand for one treatment option than the supply that’s available.

Monoclonal infusion therapy is a COVID treatment where lab-made COVID antibodies are given to patients to trigger the body’s immune response.

The antibody needed for the omicron variant is in huge demand and with a limited supply, many hospitals, including Trinity Health, are changing who is eligible for this treatment.

Trinity is asking for patients that have COVID and who are seeking the treatment, to have a referral from their doctors and to seek the treatment as soon as possible.

“The person has to be within seven days of the onset of symptoms or a maximum of 10 days from the onset of symptoms for it to be beneficial, which is another reason why it is important to get tested sooner rather than later,” said Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe, the Infectious Disease Specialist at Trinity Health.

CHI St. Alexius and Sanford Health’s Bismarck Medical Center are also experiencing a shortage of monoclonal antibodies.