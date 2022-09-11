NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Earlier this KX News had the opportunity to sit in the capitol hall meeting focusing on critical race theory. The Department of Public Instruction held a public hearing for all.

During the September 8th meeting, though valid points were argued from a number of sides.

One message continued to arise, which had no relevance but seemed to have many North Dakotans in a frenzy.

“The reason I’m writing you is to urge you to please pass legislation further prohibiting the concepts of critical race theory, and that’s to us. As a teacher who watched my 13 and 14-year-old students become confused by gender ideology, I would love to see laws, which do the following: students are not allowed to use bathrooms and lockers of the opposite sex, and parents must be notified if their child adopts a transgender identification, the only exception being there is good evidence of abuse is happening in the home. Teachers are not required to use the preferred names and pronouns of students who identify as transgender,” read State Representative, Jim Kasper.

But why is this being discussed in a hearing revolving around critical race theory instruction in state schools?

For years, microaggressions around controversial topics such as race, critical race theory, and gender have all existed.

But in this instance, why are we including gender studies?

The correlation is made because many believe if racism should not be forced onto a child by an educator, neither should gender.

Bismarck Parent, Mark Long shares an experience of his own.

“My son’s teacher was in a same-sex relationship and started pushing that onto the kids. Now, my son was confused. Within 6 months he was thinking about suicide, and I fought to get my kid out of that class,” says Long.

But student, Zayden Bartosh rebutted those arguments saying who you love and are attracted to is something that is within you, it cannot be taught or learned from school.

Those statements in fact infuriated him.

“I don’t know where gender is coming into this, and why this is even happening today because this is only taught in college. It’s not happening to our kids, and you all have a problem with gay people and other people who are different from you. And that’s what it is, and I’m just calling it out for what it is,” stated Bartosh.

Laying down the concerns, it seems the Department of Public Instruction has another topic to address outside of critical race theory: should gender and sexuality studies be on the school cutting room floor next?

What privacy does my child have inside school walls, and is sexuality a topic of discussion in the classroom?

Reporter Adrienne Oglesby will be reaching out with hopes to get these questions addressed for North Dakota parents and our students.