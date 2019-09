The Minot City Council wants to hear from you on whether the city should adopt a recycling program at a city council meeting on Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

“The City Council is hoping to hear from you at the Oct 21 Council meeting on your desire for a recycling program in Minot.

Staff will outline a few options and the costs of each.

Join the conversation — Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m.” a Facebook post from The City of Minot said.