Should Teachers be able to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota children could soon be seeing the Ten Commandments posted in their classrooms.

The state senate just voted on a bill, that would protect schools within the district, who post copies of the Ten Commandments, and recite the pledge of allegiance.

School administrators and employees would be protected from any liability or damages.
This effort comes with some criticism, as the ACLU, North Dakota Chapter sent out a letter of opposition.

“The ACLU has really long-worked to protect the religious exercise and religious expression rights of students of all faiths at public schools. The key words there are all faiths. By posting the ten commandments in public schools spaces, it seems like it’s elevating one faith over another,” said Janna Farley, ACLU Communications Director, North Dakota.

While some organizations argue this will create discrimination in classrooms, others feel this is necessary.
North Dakota Senator, Janne Myrdal, who supports the bill, says supporting these actions in classrooms may be beneficial to our nation’s youth.

“Doing some research I found that in the 60’s and 70’s when we removed prayer and the ten commandments out, within 15 years, we had enormous growth in teen pregnancy.
We had a 300 percent growth in divorce. And on and on it goes.
I just think there’s a direct correlation between those moral laws,” said Myrdal.

Bill 2308 passed in the senate 34 -13.
It still has to go through the House and further approval.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

UMary Hockey

Minot State Signing Day

UMary Signing Day

Tribal leaders: Bills continue to chip away at tribes’ gaming revenue

Eagle Hike

Minot Citizen of the Year

Home Disability Care

Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Power Outage

KX Convo: Ben Martinek

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Art Award

Statute of Limitations

Rec. Marijuana Bill

Minot State of the City

Veterans Vaccines

Warnings against Super Bowl parties

Vet Assistance

Truck Crash

How Lucie met Cauli: Cat owner shares how she discovered her beloved pet

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News