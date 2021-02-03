Should Teachers be able to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms?

North Dakota children could soon be seeing the Ten Commandments posted in their classrooms.

The state senate just voted on a bill, that would protect schools within the district, who post copies of the Ten Commandments, and recite the pledge of allegiance.

School administrators and employees would be protected from any liability or damages.

This effort comes with some criticism, as the ACLU, North Dakota Chapter sent out a letter of opposition.

“The ACLU has really long-worked to protect the religious exercise and religious expression rights of students of all faiths at public schools. The key words there are all faiths. By posting the ten commandments in public schools spaces, it seems like it’s elevating one faith over another,” said Janna Farley, ACLU Communications Director, North Dakota.

While some organizations argue this will create discrimination in classrooms, others feel this is necessary.

North Dakota Senator, Janne Myrdal, who supports the bill, says supporting these actions in classrooms may be beneficial to our nation’s youth.

“Doing some research I found that in the 60’s and 70’s when we removed prayer and the ten commandments out, within 15 years, we had enormous growth in teen pregnancy.

We had a 300 percent growth in divorce. And on and on it goes.

I just think there’s a direct correlation between those moral laws,” said Myrdal.

Bill 2308 passed in the senate 34 -13.

It still has to go through the House and further approval.