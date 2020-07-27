Should the U.S. ban TikTok?

TikTok has exploded all over the nation and is the number one downloaded app in the country. The app is loved by not just young people, but people of all ages.

If you’re not familiar with TikTok it’s an app that allows you to create short-form videos that can be shared with people from all around the world.

The Trump administration and politicians from both parties fear TikTok, which is owned by a Beijing-based company, is being used to spy on Americans.

India has even shut down TikTok and other Chinese-owned apps because of the growing concern.

A spokesperson for TikTok tells CNN that the security concerns are “unfounded.”

Many of the users on this app are young and don’t realize posting a fun video could be providing private information. If it goes into the wrong hands then who knows what they could do with it.

KX Tech Guru Marlo Anderson says, “I think if you’re already on TikTok then the damage is done. You can’t just pull it back. I mean it’s there and they have it on their server. You can delete your account and stop doing TikTok videos and stop doing TikTok videos and those things of course, and that will help but any information that you have already put on there. There’s no way you will be able to get that information back now.”

Anderson, who is also the owner of the National Day Calendar, says he is personally going to stay away from posting anything on the app until more information comes out.

If the Trump administration take the same route as India and make the app illegal people could be charged with fines or criminal prosecution. Senators have already introduced a bill to get the app taken off any work phones.

Companies like Amazon and Wells Fargo have also advised employees to uninstall the app as well.