Should you be warming up your car when it’s cold outside? Experts say no

Should you be warming up your car when it’s cold outside?

This is something that may seem like a good idea for the driver, but what about the car?

Many of us get our vehicles running before we plan to leave the house, some, even invest in remote car starters.

However, experts at triple A say it’s not a good idea to leave your cars running.

“The rules have evolved over the years.

Today’s more modern vehicles with the fuel injection systems and the higher quality fluids that are in use, means that the vehicles require less time to warm up.

They actually warm up more quickly and efficiently when being driven,” said Gene LaDoucer, Director of Public Affairs, AAA North Dakota.

LaDoucer says by the time you tune your radio, scrape your windshield, and buckle your seat belt, your vehicle should be ready to go.

He also explained that leaving your car running could cause serious damage to your engine.



One Bismarck resident tells us it might do some harm, but he feels starting your car in advance, and even a few times in the overnight hours is important.

“I feel it’s necessary because A –with the cold wind temperatures and everything when we had that week of the negative 30s and 20s. My coolant was completely froze over, ice solid.

I think I’m going to have to replace my water pump now for sure, my radiator and maybe check out for a cracked block now,” said Branden Speicher, Bismarck Resident.

Experts also tell us that older vehicles might need about 5 minutes to warm up, but over-idling isn’t the best idea.