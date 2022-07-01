The Bismarck Arts and Gallery Association is seeking experienced sidewalk chalk artists to participate in a competition during the North Dakota “Capital A’Fair” — a juried fine arts and crafts fair held annually on the State Capitol grounds, which has an average yearly attendance of 6,000 – 8,000 people.

At the fair, all works of chalk will be completed in a roughly 10×10 space on the State Capitol grounds. Only chalk pastels will be permitted as a medium during the competition, with no paints or other specific mediums required. Artists must also supply their own materials. There is no required theme to the artwork, but all drawings must be family-friendly.

The Capital A’Fair will take place on Saturday, August 6, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, August 7, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. If any artist fully completes their work on Saturday, there is no need for them to return the following day. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three drawings.

Any interested artists must apply to participate by filling out a free application before July 29, 2022. Applications for the fair can be found on the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association’s website, or by calling 701-223-5986 to have the application emailed to them.