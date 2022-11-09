Taylem Berry (Image: Sidney, MT PD)

(KXNET) — The Sidney, Montana Police Department is looking for a 4-year-old boy and his father, both of whom disappeared October 9 and may be heading for Colorado or Washington.

According to police, 4-year-old Taylem Berry is the son of Raymond Berry and Autumn Jorstad. Authorities say Raymond hasn’t communicated with Autumn since October 9 regarding his or Taylem’s whereabouts.

What is known, say police, is that Raymond quit his job around that date and moved out of his Sidney apartment. They believe he has left the state with Taylem and may be heading for Colorado or Washington where Raymond has family in both states.

Raymond Berry (Image: Sidney, MT PD)

Raymond (Ray) Berry is 39-years-old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds with a stocky build. He normally has long, curly brown hair and a goatee, but police say he may have cut his hair and shaved his facial hair to disguise his identity.

Taylem is 4-years-old, 4 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 38 pounds with a wiry build. He normally has long, blond curly hair, but it may have been cut or dyed to disguise his identity. Taylem may also be going by the name of Ragnor AllFather Berry.

Raymond and Taylem are believed to be traveling in a 1995 dark green Ford F-350 pickup with a Montana license plate F0016. The pickup may have a matching topper and may be pulling a silver or gray Haulmark enclosed trailer with a Montana license plate BSY618.

The suspect truck (Image: Sidney, MT PD)

Sidney police says if you see or come in contact with Raymond Berry or Taylem Berry to contact local law enforcement or the Sidney Police Department at (406) 433-2210.