Sights and sounds from 957th Bridge Company training

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

Earlier today the National Guard conducted a combat simulation at Kimball Bottoms along the Missouri River. Our Lane Henkins joined them and has sights and sounds from the simulation.

“We brought out our rafts and our boats. And what we did is we simulated as if there was a force within the Army that needed to cross the Missouri River and they didn’t have the capability to do so. We came here with the intent of building a bridge across the river. Unfortunately with Covid and everything, we don’t have all of our soldiers with. So we just simulated the second half and we built about halfway out into the river. We up the game a little bit with some realism to what they might see in combat. Smoke is key for them because if we were to be spotted, we use that smoke as an obscuration mechanism so anybody over on the ridge side couldn’t see exactly what’s coming across the bridge,” said the 957th Commander, Capt. Justin Johnson.

And as a result of a job well done the soldiers got to have a little fun

