BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In January 2015, the University of Mary began work on its $272 million Vision 2030 Capital Campaign — which will help them develop new buildings on campus. Now, a significant donation is helping the college’s plans move forward at a breakneck pace.

The Vision 2030 plan was designed to help the school continue in the mission set forth by its founders (the Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery) by meeting the needs of students and community members, while at the same time completely transforming the campus. Phase I of these new plans (which involved building the new Roers Hall, the Warforf Grotto, and the Lumen Vitae University Center among other things) closed in January of 2019, wherein the University raised over $100 million in total — but due to the pandemic, progress was slowed until February 2022. Phase II has recently been launched with a $12 million gift from Harold Hamm and Continental Resources, as well as others who have come forward with very significant and generous gifts.

(Image Credit: University of Mary)

“In early November, we received news about a transformative gift which was the answer to many, many prayers,” University President Monsignor James Shea announced in front of many excited staff earlier in the month. “We are extremely grateful to these donors and to the many friends and benefactors of the University of Mary. Their generosity represents an unprecedented investment in our students, in the future of North Dakota, and in the great enterprise of Christian, Catholic, and Benedictine education for a new generation.”

The school’s Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff, Jerome Richter, notes that the timing of this gift was incredibly providential.

“It was a very emotional and humbling moment when I got to share this with our Board of Trustees,” he stated to the university’s community, “because we had just gotten word of the gift moments before our meeting. God is very good to us. It is very humbling to speak of our successes. There are some wonderful people who believe in us, and are excited about what we are doing.”

The second phase of the university’s renovation campaign features four essential ‘pillars’ that would be added to the school — two of which (the Saint Gianna School of Health Sciences and the Hamm School of Engineering) have already been constructed. For the third pillar, the University plans to construct a new Athletics Complex to help bring all sorts of sports back to campus. Over the next year, though construction estimates rose $18 million — meaning that University patrons and staff were forced to adapt their initial plan into a new concept which Richter claims would help the university use their donated funds as effectively as possible.

(Image Credit: University of Mary)

“We came up with the idea that we truly needed a Multipurpose Sports Dome,” Richter explained in the release. “We want to bring outdoor sports back because we have 1,400 fans that live right here on campus. On a Saturday morning, they can roll out of bed, or on a Thursday afternoon, they can finish class and go watch the games. Imagine Coach Sarah Cook and her soccer scholar-athletes having a match right here on campus, and how much easier it will be for our students to go.”

The new Multipurpose Sports Dome, which replaces an initial idea to put a dome over the college’s new football field, will be located just beyond the south end zone of a full NCAA Regulation Soccer Field. This area will also feature markings for a softball diamond, allowing it to serve as a home venue for multiple sports at once.

“Who is going to use this? Everyone,” Richter emphasizes. “This is what is so amazing — everyone is going to be able to utilize this. Every sports team, intramurals, and the public. We could have rented this out so many times last winter. We can build the Multipurpose Sports Dome for the same cost estimated for the original design of the baseball and softball fields in the first plan, but our Multipurpose Sports Dome will be used six to seven days a week.”

Despite these many advancements, not everything has changed from the athletic complex’s original design: the state-of-the-art Research Performance Center (RPC) will still be located between the field house and the new stadium, and serve as both seating for football fans and both offices and support for athletic endeavors. The upper level of this building will consist of classrooms for St. Gianna’s School of Health Sciences, which will be converted into private suites on game days. In addition, the Marauders baseball team will continue to play their home games at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

“This is a very significant step to begin moving forward with architectural surveying and soil boring testing,” Richter continued. “How quickly we begin moving is in God’s hands, not our own.”

(Image Credit: University of Mary)

The fourth and final aspect of Phase II will help to fulfill other urgent needs at the college by constructing a ‘welcome center’ at the campus — which will feature offices for admissions staff, alumni, military services, and student development among other departments.

“The Welcome Center is an absolute game-changer,” Richter stated in the release. “We believe in Benedictine hospitality; it is in our blood. But even our architecture must have it and the Welcome Center is going to be that. There will be a straight shot access from the south campus entrance where everyone can be received without getting lost.”

In order to see the updated photo renderings of this new athletics complex, visit this page.